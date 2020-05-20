First Responders thank WVSOM administrators for supplying PPE’s

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A local university is doing its part to help first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine purchased Personal Protective Equipment for EMS, Law Enforcement, and Fire Departments in Greenbrier County. They supplied first responders with masks, gloves, gowns, and other forms of PPE.

On May 20, 2020, those working on the front lines thanked members of the WVSOM community for their efforts.

“Our agency at White Sulphur had a very high need for PPE’s when this all started,” Thomas Hayes, Captain of the White Sulphur Springs EMS, said. “It’s not something we stock piled because we didn’t have a need for it in previous years.”

“Real heroes are those first responders that are going out everyday, putting their lives on the line to protect us, they’re the heroes,” James Nemitz, President of WVSOM, said.

Nemitz said it is an honor to help local front line workers stay safe during this pandemic.