First responders warn about being safe when cleaning up after floods

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–Several counties across the two Virginia’s saw the worst of high waters and flooding due to heavy rain on Thursday Feb. 6., 2020 … Tazewell and McDowell Counties were among some of the hardest hit.

Director of Operations for Jan Care Paul Seamann said while water continues to recede in these areas and locals head back home to assess damage, there are certain precautions to take when handling materials soaked by flood waters.

“From a biologic stand point you really have to challenged with the fact that there is probably E. Coli in the water, Salmonella, those types of things that could lead to infectious diseases,” Seamann said. “And so you need to be very very careful that you wash your hands, that you cover it, that you just try to stay out of it if you can.”

Seamann said if you are touching debris and get any sort of cut or small injury, it is smart to make sure you are up to date with your tetanus shots.

“Immediately wash it with warm water and soap, that is still number one,” Seamann said. “Some antibiotic ointment could be good but if you notice any other symptoms then it needs to be seen. If you haven’t had your Tetanus shot in the last 5-10 years then you need to get updated. We all need that anyway.”

Seamann said their employees take the same precautions when it comes to flood water.

“We will have people that need to change out of their uniforms if they happen to get in the flood waters,” Seamann said. “Work boots and things like that may need to be replaced because again they can absorb a lot of the contaminants that are in flood waters if we have to be in them for a while.”

Seamann wanted to stress again, if you see high water turn around don’t drive through them because you don’t know how deep or what is in the water.