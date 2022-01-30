First-year Ski Patroller talks about how she stays warm

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Ski Patrollers are an important and safe part for many skiers and snowboarders.

Winterplace Ski Resort’s ski patrollers help keep attendees safe while on the slopes.

They check on normal ski operations including making sure the trails are good to checking on skiers that fall down or injure themselves. They can also administer first aid if need be and respond to incidents.

First year ski patroller Lindsay Dell said she’s learned a lot during her time at Winterplace. But with the cold temperatures this past weekend, Dell details how she stays cozy while outside.

“I have layers then this shell on top, this snow jacket on top of those layers and then my vest, and I also am usually seen wearing a fuzzy hat over the top of my helmet. That helps a lot,” Dell said.

Dell said her first year as a ski patroller is interesting and exciting for her and that she wouldn’t trade her job for anything in the world.