First-year students at WVSOM undergo Naloxone education

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Saving a life may be easier than you thought. First year students at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine now have a life saving tool in their pockets.

Barbara Holt works for the Center for Rural and Community Health. She taught a seminar to all first-year students educating them on how to use three different types of Naloxone.

“It’s beneficial for them to understand that education helps with stigma,” Holt said. “The more they understand about it, the less stigma we have.”

Holt said right now, West Virginia is the leading state in Opioid-related deaths and this seminar is just one step closer to educating the community and breaking the stigma. Students received one type of Naloxone in the seminar, the nasal spray, which they will carry with them during the White Coat Ceremony on Saturday.