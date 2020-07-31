Fishing area near Bluestone Dam closed to public during construction

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The area immediately below the Bluestone Dam will be closed to the public. Starting Friday, July 31, 2020, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced public fishing will not be allowed for the rest of the construction for 300 feet below the weir in the water.

Resource Officer Eric Jones said they are closing three main areas for the safety of the public and workers.

“Number one of which is our fishing pier, which is down stream on the west embankment,” Jones said. “The walking path along the New River down stream on the east embankment, and fishing below the weir so we are instituting a 300 foot restriction on fishing.”

Jones said Phase Five will take nine years to complete and those three areas will be closed while the project is finished.