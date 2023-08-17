BEAVER, W.V. (WVNS) — A woman and four male inmates faced charges in relation to a May 16, 2023, break-in to the grounds of Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County, according to a criminal complaint filed on June 2, 2023, in Raleigh County Magistrate Court.

According to the complaint, no inmates escaped and corrections officers and West Virginia National Guard members found no contraband inside the jail- despite surveillance video which allegedly showed a bundle being raised at the end of a broom handle to a cell window.

There was an estimated $350 worth of damage to a window, along with damages of around $150 to a razor-wire fence, according to officials.

The complaint alleged that at around 11:25 p.m. on May 15, 2023, a sheet, tied to a broom handle, was thrown from a broken window at “Cell 5.” The complaint alleged the window had already been broken, but when guards inspected it, they said inmates had made the hole bigger and that wire mesh under the window had been cut.

“An unknown suspect then exits the woods, before then pushing it back into the fence, where it is then pulled back into the cell,” the complaint stated. “The unknown suspect is then observed running back into the woods with the broom handle.”

The complaint identified Serenity Rain Olivarri, 22, of Beckley, as one of the suspects.

Hours later, around 1 a.m. on May 16, 2023, the complaint alleged Olivarri and the unknown suspect began cutting a section of the razor wire fence which surrounds the jail, and then suddenly stopped cutting and ran back to the woods.

A guard patrolled the grounds at 1:30 a.m., according to the complaint, and did not report anything unusual.

At around 3 a.m., the complaint alleged Olivarri and another suspect returned and cut the razor wire fence at a point directly beneath “Cell 5.”

One suspect then used a plastic storage container lid and a piece of cardboard to cover the barbs on the fence.

Surveillance video reportedly showed one of the suspects entering the jail grounds through the hole and heading directly for the broken cell window, standing flat against the building underneath the window.

Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield identified Olivarri as the suspect who allegedly went onto jail property.

The investigating West Virginia State Police trooper reported the suspect appeared to pass “something” on the end of a pole towards the busted cell window, where Angelo Johnson and Zephaniah Brown were allegedly present.

When troopers later pulled data from jailhouse software, Viapath Command, they allegedly found a video chat between Olivarri and Johnson which made references to “coming to the club tonight” and bringing “cutters,” which the complaint alleged was code for breaking onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail, along with other texts between the two.

Olivarri is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and destruction of property.

Johnson, Branham and inmates Bisheem Jones and Darnell Mitchell are charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, offenses by inmates and destruction of property.

Branham pleaded guilty in Raleigh County Circuit Court on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, to offenses by an inmate, which is a felony, in relation to the incident.