UPDATE: Inmate sentenced in murder of another inmate at SRJ

Anthony Johnson, Dallas Lauschin and Thomas Jones are indicted for murder and conspiracy

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — March 11, 2020 11 a.m. UPDATE: One of the five men accused of killing another man at Southern Regional Jail pleaded guilty.

Dallas Lauschin appeared in Judge Kirkpatrick’s courtroom on Monday, March 9, 2020. He pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of Kevin Whitaker.

Judge Kirkpatrick suspended the 20 year sentence. Instead, he ordered Lauschin to go to Anthony’s Center for Youthful Offenders for six months to two years.

The Raleigh County Prosecutor’s Office tells us Lauschin was the lookout in the crime.

Anthony Johnson, Thomas Jones, Eugene Lane, and Galen Stewart are also facing murder charges.

ORIGINAL STORY: October 2, 2019 — The indictment list for the September grand jury in Raleigh County included five men accused of killing another inmate. The crime happened at the Southern Regional Jail in February 2019.

Eugene Lane is charged with Murder and Conspiracy after the death of Kevin Whitaker at the Southern Regional Jail

The initial reports on the incident showed Anthony Lee Johnson, Thomas Antwan Jones and Dallas Allen Lauschin were charged with the murder of Kevin Whitaker. The three men spent about four minutes in Whitaker’s cell. Another two men are also facing charges in the investigation, Eugene Lane and Galen Ray Stewart.

Galen Stewart is charged with Murder and Conspiracy after the death of Kevin Whitaker at the Southern Regional Jail

All five suspects are each facing charges of First Degree Murder and Conspiracy. They were arraigned in front of Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

Before the murder of Whitaker, Jones was being held after his home confinement was revoked in Mercer County. Lauschin was in the jail for a family court capias charge from Mercer County and Johnson was being held on a petit larceny charge from Wyoming County.

Anthony Johnson, Dallas Lauschin and Thomas Jones are indicted for murder and conspiracy

