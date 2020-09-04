Five people charged with drug dealing in Pineville

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Five people were arrested on Sept. 4, 2020 and charged for dealing drugs.

Derick Laxton, 27, Bobbi Laxton, 48, Justin Laxton, 30, all of Pineville were charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for the distribution of drugs.

Two juveniles from Akron, Ohio were also arrested. They were charged with possession with intent to deliver meth, heroin, and fetanyl. These arrests were a result of an ongoing investigation of drug trafficking from the Akron, Ohio area.

According to Pineville Police, their department, Wyoming County Sheriff’s office, and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources served a search warrant on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. They were investigating the residence of 365 Main Avenue in Pineville because they believed it was a drug trafficking site. During the search, police said they found meth, heroin, fetanyl, and cash.

The Laxton’s were arraigned by Wyoming County Magistrate Court and bond was set at $30,000 each. They were transported to Southern Regional Jail.