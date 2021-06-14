Flag Day 2021: A Star-Spangled Celebration of Old Glory

(WVNS) — Monday marks a date reserved for the banner bearing the red, white and blue.

For more than a century, the United States observes June 14 as Flag Day. It was established by a May 30, 1916 presidential proclamation from President Woodrow Wilson. According to the Library of Congress, the day commemorates the adoption of the Stars and Stripes as the official flag of the United States.

Philadelphia seamstress Elizabeth Griscom Ross, also known as Betsy Ross, was commissioned by President George Washington in 1776 to create the then-new nation’s first flag. Since then, Old Glory went through a total of 27 official versions, as states entered the Union over time.

The current version dates to July 4, 1960, one year after Hawaii became the 50th U.S. state.