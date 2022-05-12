CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday, May 12, 2022, Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) ordered all United States and West Virginia state flags to be flown at half-staff. The action was taken to remember the one million Americans who lost their lives in the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, the CDC showed the total number of deaths in the United States was 995,747. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 6,893 deaths in the Mountain State.

Flags at all public buildings, grounds, and facilities fall under the order. Gov. Justice made the announcement following a proclamation from President Joe Biden.

“As a Nation, we must not grow numb to such sorrow. To heal, we must remember,” said President Biden his the proclamation.

The President called on Congress to provide more funding for testing, vaccines, and treatments. Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Monday, May 16, 2022.