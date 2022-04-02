BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– A vendor fair and flea market in Beaver is raising money for a special cause!

On Saturday, April 2, 2022, the Reclamation Recovery and Compass Counseling hosted their first vendor fair which featured dozens of crafts, food, and art. All proceeds from the market will go towards providing clothing, and basic necessities for people in recovery.

Melinda Osbourne, a spokesperson with Compass Counseling said holding these events is a big win-win for the community.

“I think it’s amazing, we’ve made a lot of connections, we’ve reached people who might also need counseling, or help in their recovery so I think it’s going to help a lot of people,” Osbourne said.

The market will be on Airport Road every first and third Saturday of every month.

For more information on how to join, contact 304-731-5013.