Tonight a few thunderstorms are possible early in the evening but fade after sunset to garden variety showers. These slow moving showers can create localized high water so ponding on roadways will be a concern tonight into Tuesday pre-dawn. Dense fog will form in the higher elevations and deeper valleys early making puddles on roads harder to spot. Lows are mild in the 60s as cloud cover remains stubborn and humidity runs high.

Tuesday early morning showers are a safe bet so kids heading out to the bus stop will certainly want the rain jackets and umbrellas. Showers continue through the morning, and again, these will be slow moving causing high water concerns. Watch low lying areas and run off issues as our ground is saturated from days of rain. While rivers are in good shape, smaller creeks and streams may run high under any shower and afternoon downpour. A day of changing conditions means remaining weather aware is key.

Flood risks are low, but areas of concern are obviously those around Kanawha, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, and Roane, currently under a State of Emergency from Monday’s flooding. This includes creeks and rivers that flow to or from these counties as flood water from Monday continues to work its way out.

A special note for those in McDowell, Tazewell, Mercer, Giles and Bland counties as the ground is already saturated. Up to an inch or more of rain is expected Tuesday which many cause flooding issues and runoff flash flooding concerns.

Tuesday late night we begin the process of drying out but clouds are stubborn keeping us mild in the low 60s. Expect dense fog to form early and last through Wednesday morning.

Wednesday starts with dense fog and clouds hang tough, but as drier and cooler air bleeds in from the north, we’ll see clouds fade west to east through the day. As a result those towards the west will warm up into the mid to upper 70s while those to the east will hang closer to the low 70s. Humidity will still be elevated but lower then the last few days. But the evening, a fall crisp feel will fall on the two Virginias as lows drop in to the 50s.

Thursday feels nice to start with early morning fog and temps in the 50s. We only manage to warm up into the late afternoon to the low 70s. Some mountain counties and valleys stay in the upper 60s for a brush with fall weather. With skies clearing, expect a quick cool down after sunset into the low to mid 50s. Some higher elevations will flirt with the 40s by pre-dawn Friday.

Friday Tropical Storm Idalia, soon to be a major hurricane looks to remain out of our region entirely as its track has it going back out to sea through the Carolinas. However, as tropical storms go, especially those that build quickly, the disorganized nature after landfall means a few clouds for our southern counties are possible. As tropical moisture interacts with our cooler than average temps, a shower or two south into Virginia can’t be ruled out this far in advance. A storm we’ll be keeping a very close eye on for changes in our forecast late into the week.

Saturday, if all goes to plan with Idalia, sunshine returns to the region as we warm up a touch thanks to winds out of our southwest. A nice day with a touch of humidity as we work towards the low 80s.

Sunday is another dry day as our atmosphere gets back to normal after the passage of Idalia and winds returns to a more westerly orientation. This will help keep the sunshine around with a few afternoon clouds here or there. No rain, just a nice puffy white cloud to enjoy in the afternoon warmth as temps push into the low to mid 80s.

In your extended forecast, given nothing changes with Idalia track, we looks in fine shape for a nice dry stretch as temps continue to stay seasonable in the 80s. Summer just isn’t ready to give up yet as we head closer to the start of the fall season September 23rd.

TONIGHT

Sct. showers, dense fog. Lows in the 60s.

TUESDAY

Slow moving showers and storms. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Morning clouds, sunshine west to east. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine a plenty, cooler. Clouds south, late. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy, Iso. shower extreme south. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY

Sunshine returns. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine & mild. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

MONDAY

Sunshine, slightly humid. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY

Another dry day. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Iso. Shower PM. Sunshine otherwise. Highs in the 80s

THURSDAY

Sunshine. PM Iso. T-storm. Highs in the 80s.