Tonight will provide with a stray shower risk but most of us will be dry with patchy fog possible toward sunrise.

Tuesday will provide more chances for rain as a cold front approaches from the west. As it makes its arrival into our region, showers become more widespread with an a few rumbles of thunder mixed in. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Wednesday our cold front stalls, keeping the chances for scattered showers and storms in the region. Locally heavy rainfall cannot be ruled out, as we’ll see high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.

Thursday we’re left with a stray shower or two as a secondary front scoots through but I think most of us will be dry. We will see a much drier and cooler pattern taking over!

Friday features a northwest flow with a strong area of high pressure to our north! It’ll feel more like the beginning of fall than August as highs will likely only be in the lower to middle 70s!

Saturday we stay dry with lots of sunshine but cooler air is here to stay for a bit longer as we work our way into the mid 70s.

Sunday once again feels like fall with sunshine for everyone and temps in the mid 70s. Lowlands towards the west push into the upper 70s as we transition back into southwest winds.

Monday could see a few isolated showers as a touch of heat and humidity returns, but most of us will be dry once again!

In our extended forecast, a few rain showers return back into the forecast as a few systems make their way through. This could mean a bit more unsettled weather in the works for the West Virginia State Fair during the following week. No August 90 degree days just yet.

TONIGHT:

Possible stray shower, most are dry. Lows in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY:

Afternoon storms likely. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain likely, could be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY:

AM sprinkles, PM sun. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny. Cool. Highs in the low 70s

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s

SUNDAY:

Sunny and dry. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

PM isolated storms. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered showers return. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Off and on showers. Highs in the low 80s.