BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Flooding continues to trouble Bluefield, West Virginia and surrounding areas.

Flood waters reached points residents haven’t seen for years on Monday, May 29, 2023.

The water is slowly receding but it’s going to take some time to clean the water up.

59News spoke with residents of the area about the damage.

Rain started pouring late Sunday night in the City of Bluefield. Residents say by 8:00 A.M. on Monday, the water started to build up and overflow.

Airport Road in Bluefield is just one of the many streets that was shut down due to flooding.

According to the Mercer County dispatchers, roadways in Bluewell and Bluefield were closed due to high water.

Power was also reported to be down in the McDowell County area.

Stormwater crews were out and making attempts to push water back and remove fallen debris.

Hobert Collins, Resident of Bluefield, said he has lived through many floods but the flood on Monday has been the worst in a handful of years.

Collins says he has experienced floods in the area in the past, but nothing like the flooding on Monday in recent years

“It has been about 5 years since then, so 2018, 2019 were flooded badly on the streets,” said Collins.

An emergency warning went out to warn people not to travel due to hazardous conditions. The warning was supposed to last until 3:00pm.

The flooding has not kept all stores and residents at bay.

Mike Dye, the owner of New Graham pharmacy in Bluefield, says that as a family owned local store, they do not close.

“We are cleaning our floor, getting it sanitized because of the flood water. Trying to clean off our parking lot and I’ll get to the sidewalks,” said Dye.

Water has began to recede but great caution is still urged while traveling.