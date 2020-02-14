Florists don’t have time to stop and smell the roses

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — According to Statista, Americans are expected to spend 27.4 billion dollars on Valentine’s Day this year. 2.3 billion of that will be spent on flowers alone.

Christopher Glover, owner of Greenbrier Cut Flowers, said Valentine’s Day is one of their busiest days of the year.

“It starts in December, right before Christmas, when they call you and ask how many roses you want to pre-order for Valentine’s Day,” Glover said. “That’s where the process begins.”

Greenbrier Cut Flowers employees and volunteers spent the day delivering bouquets to people throughout the county.

In fact, they went through three thousand roses — and that was just red roses.

“It’s constant ordering, keeping up with the orders, having extra help, employees, family, friends, everybody,” Glover said. “Which, I couldn’t do it without any of my employees or family, they’re a great help.”

Glover says many people wait to order their flowers, which can create a hectic work environment. Eventually they have to put a deadline on day of orders to make sure flowers gets delivered on time.

But today isn’t just about Valentine’s Day flowers…

“We’ve got anniversaries going on, we’ve got birthday’s going on,” Glover said. “Sadly, we have a funeral this evening and three funerals tomorrow that we have to prepare for.”

Through all of the craziness of Valentine’s Day, Greenbrier Cut Flowers is always able to get their deliveries out for the day.