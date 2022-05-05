PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Did you know that Mother’s Day originated in West Virginia?

It’s a special holiday to give thanks to those who we consider mothers. Flowers are one of the best gifts to get.

Flower shops in Princeton are blooming with Mother’s Day orders. It is the third highest-selling holiday for flowers and plants.

And more calls are made on Mother’s Day than any other day of the year, according to Town and Country Magazine. Myra’s Flower Shop is one business that stays busy during the spring.

Owner Myra Dyer said already received numerous orders for the holiday.

“This is Thursday, so it’s still early. But, right now we have about 55 to 60 arrangements to get ready for tomorrow and Saturday,” Dyer said.

Dyer said she’s been in business on Mercer Street for seven years but has been in the flower business for 43 years. She said she loves doing what she does because she learned it from her father.

Wesley Brown, the owner of Colonial Florists, said he’s been a florist for quite some time.

His shop’s been open since 1973 and Brown says he mostly receives orders and repeat customers from out-of-state.

“43 years. I’ve operated my shop through lots and lots of stuff, we’ve been through floods and covid hit us and that was bad on us, but we’ve hung in there,” Brown said.

Dyer said it varies on what flowers people ask for but she tries to provide the freshest quality of flowers.

“Just fresh, pretty mixed bouquets. They want vases of flowers, just bright colored flowers. We do get a lot of calls for lilies and of course, roses but mostly just a mixed bouquet,” Dyer said.

Both florists added it’s important to note delivery fees might rise due to the influx of Mother’s Day orders.