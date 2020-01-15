Flu season shaping to be severe for children

PINVILLE, WV (WVNS) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 4,800 deaths have been from the flu during the 2019-2020 season, with 32 of them being pediatric deaths.

Gena Carter, Director of Nurses for the Wyoming County Heath Department, said they have seen an increase in flu cases, not just in southern West Virginia, but all over the Mountain State.

“Influenza B is the predominant flu that we are seeing,” Carter said. “But we are seeing Influenza A and a small amount of H1N1.”

With an increase in the number of flu cases, Carter said schools are taking precautions to make sure kids are protected from germs.

“Which they always do because there is always some type of virus going around, so they do extra cleaning,” Carter said. “Of course they educate parents as far as when to send and not to send to school.”

Carter also said there are some precautionary steps to take when you are around smaller children, if you think you have the flu.

“People need to cover their nose and mouth with their sleeve or tissue when they sneeze and cough,” Carter said. “Of course hand washing is your number one way to prevent with soap and water. If you are not near water, you can use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.”

Carter said if you do have the flu, you should stay home from work or school for at least 24 hours after you think the flu has run its course. She also said if you have not gotten your flu shot, it is not to late to get it at any of your local pharmacies or health department.