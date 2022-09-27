BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Flying Eagles are getting ready for the Homecoming Parade along with other activities throughout the week.

After the parade, Woodrow students will celebrate with a bonfire party on the school lawn, where the community will be introduced to athletes on the fall sports teams, Woodrow Wilson High School Principal Ryan Stafford said.

During Spirit Week, students have dressed as “Soccer Moms” and “BBQ Dads” and will come to school dressed as Adam Sandler during one spirit challenge.

Stafford said festivities continue through the weekend.

“Friday we’ll be back out here to play Preston County, and Preston will be coming to town,” he said. “We’ll kick off at 7:30 p.m. (We’ve) got some fun things planned for that night, as well. So it’s just a great week and we’re going to finish it off with our Homecoming Dance on Saturday night.”

The parade is set for Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 6 p.m. in downtown Beckley.