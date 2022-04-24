KIMBALL, WV (WVNS) — One local foodbank is speaking out on the cost of utilities and how its affecting their charity.

Five loaves and two fishes foodbank in McDowell County is a huge source of food to hundreds of people living in McDowell County. Although all their food is donated and not bought, the rising cost of power continues to hurt their ability to help people.

In February, the foodbank shut off the heat in the building to cut costs relying on space heaters to heat certain sections of the twelve thousand square feet warehouse. Executive Director Linda McKinney said its hard to set a budget when the power bill keeps going up.

“We are on a demand meter and that’s going to charge us double or triple every time that demand meter comes on and they won’t remove us from it,” McKinney said.

McKinney said she also worries about the elderly she serves with their power bills.