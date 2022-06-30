MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)–Mountaineer Food Bank gave food back to veterans with a drive-through service in Fayette County.

The food drive lasted an hour and a half at the Old Mount Hope High School. Volunteers served about two hundred people with snacks, dairy, and produce. Appalachian Power even sent down 15 helpers to assist with Mountaineer Food Bank.

Ronn Robinson, the External Affairs Manager with the power company said they want to help those who they serve.

“Appalachian Power, part of our culture is giving back to the communities we serve. And this is an opportunity for us to do that. To work with them one on one, to work with Mountaineer Food Bank and provide the services that many of our customers need,” Robinson said.

The next food drive scheduled for Mountaineer Food Bank is in Raleigh County on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Linda K. Epling Stadium.