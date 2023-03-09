BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Three local businesses are coming together to make sure West Virginia veterans and their pets are taken care of.

The Beckley VA Medical Center partnered with the Humane Society of Raleigh County and Mountaineer Food Bank to create a program for local vets and their furry friends.

Every second Friday of the month, the Beckley VA hosts the Veterans Table Program which serves more than 600 veterans monthly with a box of food.

However, according to Public Affairs Officer Sara Yoke, the idea to add food for pets came after they started noticing a pattern.

“One problem we realized was that even in the food line, it wraps around Linda K. Epling Stadium, a lot of veterans would bring their dogs with them, some of them are service dogs, some of them are just pets,” said Yoke. “These veterans love their animals so much that when they got their box of food they would pull off and open it and start feeding their dog before they even fed themselves.”

The Humane Society of Raleigh County is also providing leashes, bowls, blankets, and even waiving vet fees.

The distribution will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 10, and is open and free to all veterans.