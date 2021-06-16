Food Truck Frenzy returning to Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — If you are in the mood for some food truck treats and great music, you can get your fix soon!

The 2nd annual Food Truck Frenzy Festival is Saturday, June 26, 2021 in Princeton. The festival will feature food trucks outside the Chuck Mathena Center and live music.

Candace Wilson, Executive Director at the Chuck Mathena Center, said the event was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which created some challenges planning this year’s festival, too.

“Some of the food trucks that originally signed on with us are no longer here because of COVID, they didn’t make it, and the same with some of the bands so we’ve had to do a little scrambling to add some people last minute,” Wilson explained.

The event runs from Noon to 11 p.m. Tickets for the festival are $15 ahead of time and $20 at the door. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets can be bought here.