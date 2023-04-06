BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Warm weather means bigger crowds and, for food truck owners, that means more business.

Marshall Graves, the owner of Bro Marsh’s BBQ on Johnstown Road in Beckley, said on Thursday, April 6, 2023, that summer festivals bring opportunities for food truck owners to take their culinary businesses all over the state.

“This should be my first summer, really, with my truck,” said Graves. “I had it last year, but not for very long. I get the whole summer this year. You can move around, for one thing, I can do the events and some of the stuff.”

Graves said his truck will be at its usual site on Johnstown Road during the warm months and at Advance Auto on Harper Road and U.S. Cellular in Beckley.