For the Holiday of Lights, it is never too early to get ready for the season

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A holiday tradition is gearing up for the season. Preparation for the Holiday of Lights is underway in Bluefield.

The City of Bluefield West Virginia’s annual event showcases millions of lights. Setting them up is a process, and it began back in September.

The pandemic limited the number of workers stringing and setting up lights, but the people tasked with the job said the look in the eyes of those driving by makes it worthwhile.

“We are down here at night, you can hear the kids hollering all through the park, and just to be able to bring a little bit of joy, it warms our heart,” said David Lester, the parks’ superintendent.

Holiday of Lights opens on Thanksgiving night. It will feature new scenes in an area called Dino-land and a 25-foot volcano.