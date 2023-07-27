BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A former member of Beckley Common Council said on Thursday, July 27, 2023, that pay for Beckley Board of Public Work employees has been a concern for decades.

Tim Berry, who served on council for multiple terms, made the comments after Board of Public Work employees spoke at a July 25, 2023, regular Beckley Common Council meeting in a discussion on a pay raise for the Beckley Police Department. They said they relied on state aid while working for the City of Beckley.

Berry said Beckley Board of Public Works employees take on some of the city’s dirtiest jobs.

“I mean, these guys, I mean, they’re out here getting it done,” Berry said. “They do the city pickup in the spring, which is a massive job. Then, of course, in the fall we’ve got the fall cleanup, which is, of course, clippings. But the everyday work that they do is, just, it’s tremendous.”