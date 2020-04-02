FBI investigates former Beckley VAMC doctor for sexual abuse

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Dr. Jonathan Yates, the former Whole Health Director at the Beckley VA Medical Center (VAMC), was arrested in connection with an FBI investigation. The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Dr. Yates is accused of Deprivation of Rights Under Color of the Law under Title 18 of the U.S. Code § 242. Court documents say this resulted in bodily injury and kidnapping.

VA Inspector General issues statement on sex assault allegations at Beckley VAMC

Dr. Yates is a doctor of osteopathic medicine. He performed osteopathic manipulation therapy (OMT) at the Beckley VAMC. He worked at the VA from April 2018 to June 2019.

The FBI investigation began in June 2019 based on allegations from patients at the Beckley VAMC that Dr. Yates had sexually abused them. A total of four veterans were involved in the investigation.

The charges against Dr. Yates involved an appointment on Feb. 20, 2019. The victim is a U.S. Army veteran with a 100-percent service-connected disability. According to court documents he was seeking a referral to continue massage therapy.

The victim told investigators Dr. Yates locked the examination room door and performed questionable acts during the treatment. This included immobilizing the veteran with a neck crack the victim had specifically instructed Dr. Yates not to perform.

Investigators referenced VA Medical Records and spoke with an independent expert in osteopathic manipulative treatment. Based on the testimony of the four veterans, the expert told investigators several of the treatments described were not legitimate.

Dr. Yates was arrested at his home on Thursday, April 2, 2020. At least two of the veterans in the investigation are being represented by a civil attorney.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5342). Deprivation of rights under color of law as charged in the complaint is punishable by up to life in prison.