Former Bluefield Mayor William Paul Cole Jr. passes away

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield’s longest running Mayor William Paul Cole Jr. passed away on Sunday, June 29, 2020.

William Paul Cole Jr.

Paul was born in New York City on December 21, 1931. Bluefield is where he grew up working with his grandfather. Paul wore many hats when he returned to Bluefield. He was Bluefield Mayor from 1981 to 1993, the chairman of American Truck Dealers Association from 1978 to 1980, President of West Virginia Auto Dealers Association, the first West Virginian to be inducted into Automotive Hall of Fame, and President of the Bluefield Rotary Club, where he was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow.

Paul received an honorary Doctorate from Northwood University in Midland, MI for his leadership in a Trucking Marketing curriculum. On November 21, 2003 he was inducted into the Bluefield High School Hall of Fame.

Current Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin issued the following the statement.

The Board of Directors of the City of Bluefield, along with City Manager Dane Rideout, were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Paul Cole. Mr. Cole’s impact on the City of Bluefield cannot be overstated. He was the longest serving Mayor in Bluefield’s history, having served from 1981-1993, and again from 2000-2001. We extend our condolences to Mr. Cole’s family, especially his children, Bill, Charlie, and Tom. Ron Martin, Mayor

Due to COVID-19 concerns, an outdoor graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Roselawn Cemetery. A funeral procession will begin at the Mercer Funeral Home and leave at 10:40 a.m.

