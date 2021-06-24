Former Clarksburg VA doctor pleads guilty to federal assault charges, avoids prison time

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — Dr. Kenneth Ramdat, of Silver Springs Md., was indicted, in November 2020, on two counts of abusive sexual contact and two counts of simple assault. Ramdat is accused of touching two staff women’s breasts without permission in two separate incidents in August 2019 and October 2019 at the hospital.

On Wednesday, Ramdat reached a plea agreement with U.S. Attorneys, agreeing to plead guilty to the two counts of simple assault.

With the guilty pleas, Ramdat faces up to six months in federal prison and a $10,000 fine on each of the counts. The agreement calls for a sentence of one year of probation. Also per the agreement, Ramdat will not have to register as a sex offender. You can read the full agreement here.

When he was originally indicted, he faced up to two years behind bars and a fine of up to $250,000 for each of the sexual contact counts.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin issued a statement following Ramdat’s guilty plea:

“Today’s guilty plea by a former Clarksburg VAMC physician is a step in the right direction to giving the women affected by his horrific actions the justice they deserve. The systemic negligence at the Clarksburg VAMC must be addressed and dealt with. Accountability begins at the top, and I am committed to working with VA Secretary McDonough and as a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee to ensure that these serious issues are addressed.”

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Wednesday’s hearing.

Another former employee at the Clarksburg VAMC, Reta Mays, recently received seven life sentences for killing patients at the hospital.