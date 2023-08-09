BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As Beckley city officials reportedly consider a move to a city manager form of government, a man who served more than 20 years on Beckley Common Council said Council’s decision on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, to raise the pay of city officers shows the importance of a strong Council.

Tim Berry, who also served on Beckley Police Department, said Council demonstrated strong leadership during the regular meeting, as the six members in attendance unanimously voted for an $8,000 annual police pay raise, without support from the city’s mayor and city treasurer, who said the cost is half a million dollars annually.

Council members had also pushed for the measure to be placed on the agenda and had rejected a suggestion from the city treasurer to give police a $2,500 annual pay raise.

In a city manager form of government, the mayor figure is “weak” and the city manager reports to Council.

“Beckley Common Council is the ultimate authority, in the city,” Berry said on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. “The voters put these seven Councilman, or Councilwomen, in place to represent this city.”

Beckley Common Council has not yet considered the move to a city manager form of government.