FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A former Fayette County teacher pleads guilty to multiple sex offenses.

Leonard Varner Jr. pleaded guilty on Monday, March 7, 2022, to Third Degree Sexual Assault, Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian or Custodian, Second Degree Sexual Assault and Soliciting a minor via a computer.

Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti, said there was substantial evidence against Varner if the case were to go to trial.

“We had four separate victims, all of the victims told stories that were fairly consistent with one another,” Ciliberti said. “Additionally, Mr. Varner when was arrested gave a confession in which he admitted to committing virtually all of the counts named within the indictment.”

Varner will await sentencing in Southern Regional Jail. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 9, 2022.