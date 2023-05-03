BECKLEY, WV — A former Southern Regional Jail inmate alleged she became seriously ill because of a lack of medical care during her incarceration, forcing her to plead guilty to two felonies in order to save her health.

Her attorney, who has a class action lawsuit pending against West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, said a number of inmates face similar choices.

Paula Matney said on Saturday, April 22, 2023, that she was healthy when she entered the jail in March 2022 for a 15-day pre-trial sentence, with only a small scratch on her foot.

Matney alleged when she was at the jail, nurses didn’t bring her blood pressure medication regularly and didn’t properly monitor her blood pressure.

She said the small scratch turned into a serious infection, and Matney alleged jail nurses refused to give her antibiotic ointment and that she received only two Band-Aids during her stay, even though the wound was oozing.

She said inmates did not shower and the only water available in her cell was from a stopped-up toilet, so she did not have clean water to wash the wound.

Matney said she only saw a doctor after she became very ill.

“I asked them to look at my leg,” she said. “There’s something wrong with my leg. The doctor told me I just needed to clean it with water. I said, ‘I don’t even have water in my cell.’ And he put, he squirted it with saline solution out of a bottle and gave me a Band Aid.”

Matney said she was hospitalized within days of leaving Southern Regional and learned she had a serious and contagious bacterial infection. She said doctors were forced to cut her flesh to the bone, that they inserted a pic line, and told her she was in danger of losing her foot.

Matney said she returned to Southern Regional Jail and the threat of losing her foot led her to plead guilty to her charges.

“My right to fight for my freedom, to start with, was impended because of the medical,” said Matney. “I would’ve never pled to those two charges. It was first, I had a clean record. And I would’ve never pled to those, if I hadn’t been in the conditions I was in.”

Matney’s attorney, Robert Dunlap, said Matney believed if she rejected the plea agreement, the jail medical care would cause serious harm to her. Dunlap believes Matney’s conviction could be challenged under a petition for corpus novum, a seldom-used petition. He said his office is aware of hundreds of similar complaints regarding medical care at Southern Regional Jail.

“Now that we’re seeing people actively not receiving their medications, too many folks have come forward that weren’t getting medical treatment,” said Dunlap. “And as a result, they may be able, after they’re released from incarceration, to seek relief from the court.”