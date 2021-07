UPDATE: July 7, 2021, 4:00 p.m. HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The former police chief of the Mt. Hope Fire Department was sentenced on sex crimes in a Summers County courtroom on Wednesday.

Thomas Peal was sentenced to one year, but nine months got suspended, according to Summers County Prosecutor Kristin Cook. Peal has to serve 90 days and then goes on probation for seven years. He is a registered sex offender.

Peal had sex with a teenager; the abuse took place in Summers County.