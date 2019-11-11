Former Prisoner of War shares story at Concord University

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — March 23rd, 2003 is a day that will be forever engrained in the memory of former Private First Class Jessica Lynch.

That is the day her army unit was ambushed in Iraq, and it would be nine days before she would see freedom.

“When I woke up, and I was laying on this bed, and I opened my eyes and I happened to see three Iraqi men standing over top of me,” Lynch said.

Her first impulse was to run, but she realized she could not move. Her fear paralyzed her as she laid helpless on the operating table, trying to understand why she needed surgery. Lynch said they were going to amputate her leg.

“They stopped,” Lynch said “They rolled me back upstairs and put me in my bed.”

April 1, nine long days after she was taken, was not a day like any other. Lynch said that night felt different to her than the others she had spent as a prisoner, although she could not explain why.

“That I, basically, opened my eyes and there were Navy Seals, and Army Rangers, and Air Force, all standing over top of me,” Lynch said.

One of her rescuers pulled the American flag off of his uniform and gave it to Lynch, telling her, ‘We’re American soldiers and we’re here to take you home.’

“And I remember looking at him and just saying, ‘Yeah, I’m an American soldier, too,'” Lynch said.

Now, Lynch spends her days of freedom speaking to groups across the nation about overcoming her adversities. She also speaks about the importance of home and how her Appalachian roots saved her in her darkest moments.

“Being close to family and friends the ones who supported me because that’s what got me through this,” Lynch said. “All these prayers and support and the love from West Virginia, itself. Just knowing they had my back then and still today, it’s still here.”