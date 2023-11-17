BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigned in October 2023, after Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield barred him from serving as a witness in court.

Adam Parks, the deputy, is currently under investigation by West Virginia State Police, according to Hatfield.

Hatfield sent a letter to Raleigh County Sheriff Jim Canaday in October, stating his office had been notified Parks answered untruthfully during an internal investigation. The allegation prompted Hatfield to place Parks on a ‘Giglio list,’ also known as a Brady list, which is a list of law enforcement officers who are not permitted to serve as witnesses, due to reasons which include dishonesty.

Sheriff Canaday stated on Friday, November 17, 2023, that Parks had resigned in October.

The State Police investigation of Parks stems from an alleged incident in May.

A teenage boy in Fairdale told his parents that Parks, their neighbor, had allegedly tailgated him in a pickup truck, along a narrow road.

The teen alleged Parks followed him closely, frightening him and forcing him and his vehicle to leave the road. He said Parks spoke in a threatening way to him, causing him to call his mother to ask for help. The child’s parents said Parks later provided false information to them, regarding the alleged incident.

They contacted Raleigh County 911 and notified Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police.

No charges have been filed, said Hatfield.

The family declined to comment on Friday, following the advice of their attorney.