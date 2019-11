CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Former Secretary of State Natalie Tennant announced she is launching her campaign to serve in that same position.

Tennant is running for Secretary of State in the 2020 election. She is a democrat and was elected to serve as Secretary of State in 2008 and 2012.

Tennant plans to travel the state to meet with West Virginians and hear their concerns. She is challenging incumbent Mac Warner (R).