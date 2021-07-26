Former WV State Trooper announces his candidacy for State Senate in the 10th district

CRAWLEY, WV (WVNS) — A former West Virginia State Trooper announced his candidacy for State Senate for the 10th District.

Republican Vince Deeds will look to unseat current Senator Stephen Baldwin (D) – WV. Deeds made the announcement at the Greenbrier GOP “Great American Comeback Cookout Fundraiser” in Crawley, WV on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Around 800 people were in attendance.

Deeds served as a State Trooper for 25 years and currently works as the Chief Investigator for the Greenbrier County Prosecutor’s Office. He is also the Director of Safety and Security for Greenbrier County schools. He said his desire to get involved in politics comes from his background in public service.

“I am excited. It gives me a good avenue to serve everyone in the district,” Deeds said.

During his rally speech on Saturday, Deeds covered a variety of topics and where he stands on issues – from economic growth to supporting law enforcement.

“As your State Senator, I will vigorously oppose any attempt to defund or deprioritize Law Enforcement and all First Responders,” Deeds said.

Deeds will face off against incumbent Stephen Baldwin in next November’s election.