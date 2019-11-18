Former WVDEP employee guilty of wire fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — An woman who once worked for the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is now facing up to 20 years in prison. Yvonne Dozier, 50, of Boomer, WV pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of wire fraud.

Dozier was an accountant at the WVDEP. From 2014 to 2018 she used a state purchasing card to pay her bills, then made fake entries in the state accounting software to cover up the crime.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, Mike Stuart, the cost to the Mountain State was $61,753.72. She used the purchasing card to pay for expenses such as electric, insurance, cable and cell phone bills, but that wasn’t all.

“This office has made the prosecution of public corruption a priority. There’s no such thing as a little bit of corruption, but this was no little bit,” said U.S. Attorney Stuart. “Dozier stole over $61,000 for such critical personal needs – wink, wink – as a vacation rental in North Carolina. This is the type of outrageous stuff that the people of West Virginia don’t deserve. Trusted public employees who steal from taxpayers need to pay a heavy price.”

In addition to prison time, Dozier faces a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 13, 2020. She will also be required to pay restitution to the WVDEP