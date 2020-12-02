Former WVU basketball player indicted on federal gun charge

WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) – A former West Virginia University men’s basketball player is facing a federal firearms charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Aaric Murray, 31 of Morgantown, was indicted on one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Murray, who is prohibited from having a firearm, is accused of having a .380 caliber pistol and a .357 magnum caliber revolver in April 2020 in Monongalia County.

Aaric Murray

Murray and another man were arrested in April, after sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a hostage situation and found guns, drugs and large amounts of cash.

Murray faces up to 10 years of in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s initiative aimed at reducing gun violence and enforcing federal firearms laws.

Murray was a center on the 2013 Mountaineer basketball team.