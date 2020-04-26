Former Wyoming County deputy lands new role as department chaplain

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department has a familiar face in a new role.

Ray Toler is the new Chaplain for the sheriff’s department after retiring as the police chief of Mullens and joining the reserve deputy program in 2018.

He told 59 News his responsibilities are definitely a little different.

“My role has totally changed from the law enforcement role to a comforter now,” Toler said. “And I consider it a ministry to be able to lead the funerals and try to encourage people.”

Since a maximum of ten people can only attend memorial services during the pandemic, Toler has been an honorary pallbearer for about 20 funerals.