Foster family training done virtually during COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Due the COVID-19 pandemic, foster care agencies, like Pressley Ridge Foster Care, have been holding online meetings to train parents to become foster parents.

Program Director Jennifer Thompson said even during the pandemic, training foster families is still very important to help kids who are in need of a good family.

“In the past we’ve done face to face because it is more effective when we do face to face training, however not being able to be around people, we went to online training, so we’ve been able to hold more training’s,” Thompson said.

Thompson said there is a big need for foster parents for kids of all ages.

“More so for teenagers and also children that do have behaviors, and are willing to work with them,” Thompson said.

Training to become a foster parent includes a background check and trauma training because taking a child out of their home can be a traumatic experience for them. Thompson said it is important for kids to have a safe home during the uncertainty of a pandemic.

“As I said each removal is a trauma and we want to have parents that are able to help support those children in those times,” Thompson said. “Going to a foster home rather than a shelter is important, so that they can continue a family life.”

Thompson said they will be holding another online pre-service training on Saturday May, 2, 2020.