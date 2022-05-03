BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Every family has a story for the Kincaid family, their story is a little different and started with fostering children in Southern West Virginia in 2017.



“We saw a very terrifying situation happen at our school and I just felt helpless and I wanted to do something to help,” Cheryl Kincaid said.



Their process of becoming foster parents moved quickly because the need in West Virginia is so great. Within six months the Kincaids had their first placement. During their time of fostering, they fostered six kids ranging from 8 to 18. Their longest placement was about a year-long but the process was not easy.

“One word to describe the entire system would just be an emotional roller coaster. You’ve got anger, you’ve got happiness, you’ve got joy you have the honeymoon period of figuring them out and them figuring you out, and then the butterflies of when they show up at your house to the absolute heartbreak when they leave your home,” said Geoffrey Kincaid.



The Kincaid’s emotional rollercoaster continued. When medical issues stopped them from having a biological child of their own, they decided it was time to take the path of adoption. They contacted their social workers at the end of 2019 heading into 2020 and told them they didn’t care about the age of the child and that they were ready for a child who was going to be adoptable. Little did they know a phone call not long after would change their lives.

“I answered my phone and the worker on the other line says I have a four-day-old baby boy. We can’t say for sure but we are pretty sure he is going to be adoptable, do you want him? I went wild and actually hung up on him. I was too excited. I immediately called Cheryl,” Geoffrey added.



After a few missed calls, he finally got a hold of Cheryl.

“I answer and he’s like…they have a baby. Who has a baby? They have an adoptable baby and I said okay and I actually hung up on him too,” Cheryl Kincaid said.

“I called our social worker and she was like yeah we have a 4-day-old baby boy and I was like ok and they were like he’s in Charleston if you can get there this is the number you need to call and they will let you right in,” Cheryl explained.



Cheryl immediately left for Charleston while the community and Geoffrey came together to get a nursery ready. On her way down, the social worker told Cheryl their baby, Theo was born addicted to drugs. Those words are scary for any mother but especially a newborn mother.

“When I saw him that first day they wheeled him in in his bassinet type thing in the hospital. He was seizing and he was convulsing, and he could not help it and it was so sad,” Cheryl said.

When Theo came home, the nights were long. Full of fear of the unknown. Would Theo make it through the night? What was the next day going to bring?

“You didn’t know what was going to happen at night. He was more of the silent type. So you really had to watch him. He would sometimes stop breathing. He would start into a seizure because he was just completely silent,” said Cheryl.



The adoption process was a long one. They had review hearings every 90 days and every 6 months they had to have a court hearing. It wasn’t until February 14, 2022, that the Kincaid’s were officially a family, and Theos adoption was finalized.



“So when we were able to actually adopt him it was honestly the biggest weight lifted off my chest knowing there is no more unknowns there is no more what’s going to happen with him, there was no more guessing. It was done,” Cheryl said.

For Geoffrey he knows what it is like to a diverse family, there have been 19 adoptions throughout his family line, but none of that matters when it comes to being family.

“It doesn’t matter that we are not blood. It doesn’t matter that you aren’t biologically mine. That stuff doesn’t matter. WE love you and we’ve loved you since the day we laid eyes on you,” Geoffrey said.



A family who might not share the same blood, but shares the same heart. Finally, one.