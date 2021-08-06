Founder’s Day ‘Fill the Boot for Food’ event nets $25,000 for the United Way

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — A check was presented to the United Way on Friday, on behalf of 59News, along with local volunteer firefighters and deputies.

The $25,000 was given to the United Way of Southern West Virginia and the United Way of the Greenbrier Valley. That money will then be distributed to area food banks. The fundraising took place in June, when WVNS-TV hosted the annual ‘Fill the Boot for Food’ drive in Raleigh, Mercer and Greenbrier counties.

59News partnered with the Princeton Fire Department, the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department and the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department to collect the donations.

The ‘Fill the Boot for Food’ drive was a part of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day, which commemorated the 25th anniversary of the company. Nexstar is the parent company to WVNS-59News and is America’s largest local television and media company with 199 full power stations. All of Nexstar’s stations across the country participated in community service to celebrate this milestone.