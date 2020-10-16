Four candidates face off in November election for open Raleigh County Magistrate seat

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In the June election, Stephanie French, Brian Moore, and Steve Massie were on the ballot for the District 2 Magistrate seat in Raleigh County. At the time, Massie was facing state ethics violations, and announced he would not accept the position if he was re-elected.

But on election night, the votes came in, and Massie won. Something that surprised French.

“I was completely surprised by how uninformed the majority of our county was,” French said.

This meant the seat was still open. 59 News spoke with Raleigh County Circuit Judge Andrew Dimlich who said with the help of the Supreme Court, he made the decision to hold an election in November for the now empty seat. He appointed someone in the meantime to finish out Massie’s term.

Stephanie French received the next highest number of votes during the election in June. She said because of her research she believes she should have been appointed.

“It was the first time in Raleigh County history that the next highest vote did not receive the appointment,” French said.

Because of Judge Dimlich’s decision four people will face off again for the open seat in the November Election. Brian Moore was a write-in candidate in June, and his name will now be on the ballot.

“I still feel I’m the best option and can offer more than what the other candidates can offer,” Moore said.

Paul Blume lost to Rick Jones in June for a different magistrate seat. He now has a second chance to run for the elected position.

“Over 8,000 voters, I felt like they had given me a long hard look and I’m very hopeful they do that again,” Blume said.

John Mays did not run at all in June, and can now run for this seat in November. This race is unique, since magistrate positions are usually decided in June, but now the decision is once again in the hands of the voters.