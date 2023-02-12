RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — From Feb. 15 to April 30, a burning law will be in effect at 4 p.m.

The Burning Law in Brief:

No burning until after 4 p.m. if the fire is within 300 feet of woodland, brushland, or field containing dry grass or other inflammable material. Fire must be attended to at all times if the fire is within 150 feet of woodland or other dry fuel leading to woodland. No fuel may be added or a fire started after midnight. The law applies to campfires, warming fires, brush piles, household trash, stumps, fields of dry grass and brush, or anything capable of spreading fire.

The maximum fine is $500 if you do not comply with the rules above. For additional information, please contact the Virginia Department of Forestry here.