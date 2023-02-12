RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — From Feb. 15 to April 30, a burning law will be in effect at 4 p.m.
The Burning Law in Brief:
- No burning until after 4 p.m. if the fire is within 300 feet of woodland, brushland, or field containing dry grass or other inflammable material.
- Fire must be attended to at all times if the fire is within 150 feet of woodland or other dry fuel leading to woodland.
- No fuel may be added or a fire started after midnight.
- The law applies to campfires, warming fires, brush piles, household trash, stumps, fields of dry grass and brush, or anything capable of spreading fire.
The maximum fine is $500 if you do not comply with the rules above. For additional information, please contact the Virginia Department of Forestry here.