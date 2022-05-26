BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– One local fraternity spent its time giving back to the surrounding counties in Southern West Virginia.

The Chi Alpha Graduate Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated is giving back to their community in the form of scholarships. Two members of the fraternity awarded a student from Princeton Senior High School and Mount View High School in McDowell County each a $500 scholarship for winning their essay contest.

Terry Martin, the Scholarship Chairman of Chi Alpha said he feels it was important to give back where they got their start.

“For us to be founded here, for us to be in the community, it’s our job to help facilitate and help young kids see there are opportunities out there,” Martin said.

The chapter also gave a scholarship award of $5,000 to Bluefield State College. Deirdre Guyton, Director of Alumni Affairs with the college told us how scholarships help students, especially at HBCUs.

“Somone gave to us and afforded us the opportunity to go to school so that showed that they had confidence and they believed in us as going to school. We need to show our young men and young women the same type of support,” Guyton said.