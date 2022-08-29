HINTON, WV (WVNS)– Elementary students got the chance to have a free haircut in Summers County on August 29th.

Community in Schools, Studio M Hair Salon, and NuSkool Scholars are funding the haircuts. Bus drivers even drove students to the salon to receive a new ‘do for back to school. Director of Federal Programs and Elementary Curriculum, Renae Jones said it’s a big community effort to pull off something like this.

“We want our students to have self-confidence and good self-esteem and it’s very important for them to be successful,” said Jones. “If they feel comfortable within themselves, they’re going to feel comfortable to go to school.”

Middle School and High School students can get their free cut on August 30.