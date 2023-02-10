WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — People in Greenbrier County will soon be able to gather some information that could save a life!

On February 18, 2023, from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M., located at First Church of God in Christ in White Sulphur Springs, Race Matters Inc. will begin a six-week course on understanding and controlling high blood pressure.

This class will be led by Loretta Young, executive director of Race Matter Inc. and Karen Winkfield RN, a community health worker who works in Greenbrier County.

The pair will be joined each Saturday by a variety of healthcare professionals such as doctors, nurses, nutritionists, and others who will help willing students to learn the causes of hypertension and its different treatment options. They will also teach alternatives choices to a better lifestyle to combat the disease.

“The prevalence of high blood pressure is much higher among West Virginians than those living in other parts of the United States and nearly twice as high in African American and Latinx communities, so a class like this is vital to the health of our local minority and rural population,” said Young.

Participants for this class will be provided with tools to help measure and track their blood pressure. Participants will also receive recipes and prizes each week for their hard work.

The class is free to the public. To learn more or if you would like to register for the class, visit www.racematterswv.org or call Karen Winkfield at 304-661-3234.