BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–The Bluefield Economic Development Authority wants to help by giving free classes to those interested in learning about starting a business or who need continuing education.

There’s no hidden fee or price, all of the classes provided by a partnership with Santa Clara University aim to help business owners figure out how to succeed.

Jim Spencer, Executive Director of the Bluefield EDA said the classes take about thirty minutes and are self-paced for participants to complete them on their own time.

Spencer said in order for the city to grow, they need the youth to settle down in the area.

“This region’s number one export for years has not been coal, gas, or timber, it’s educated youth. And we need to create opportunities for them to come home, and work here and live here and stay close to family,” Spencer said.

Spencer added the EDA holds classes virtually, in-person, and online. Visit the link here to learn how to sign-up.