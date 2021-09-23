Free COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic held in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Partnership of African American Churches held a free COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic in Beckley.

The clinic offers initial and second doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines as well as booster shots for immuno-compromised individuals. The Director of the clinic, Jayne Patterson, said they are seeing an uptick in people coming in to get vaccinated due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

“When we come here we at least usually have 10 or 15, a lot of those are new doses, first doses which I get really excited about because that means more people vaccinated,” said Patterson.

There is no date yet for the next clinic. However, 59News will keep you updated as new dates are announced.