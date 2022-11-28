BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing Team announced they will be having a free clinic on Thursday, December 1, 2022 in Beckley.

The clinic will be a walk-in clinic offering free Covid-19 testing, booster and vaccine services. The clinic will be held at the Heart of God Ministries located at 1703 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first serve basis from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required but a valid photo ID is.

For more information, email surge.testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157.